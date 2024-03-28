Stratasys Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

