Sebold Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $554.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $554.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.