FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Issued By Zacks Research

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 39.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,354 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $576,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

