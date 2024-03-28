First Pacific Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

