Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $71.22 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

