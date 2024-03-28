Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Declines By 94.9%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

