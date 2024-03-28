Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $322.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.63. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $329.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

