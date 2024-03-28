IFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,577 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,502,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.