IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $178.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

