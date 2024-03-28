Courier Capital LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

