Courier Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 366.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

