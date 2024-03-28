Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK) Director Peter Gobel Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gobel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$33,250.00.

Reko International Group Stock Performance

Shares of REK stock opened at C$4.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.25. Reko International Group Inc has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$5.65.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.95 million during the quarter.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

