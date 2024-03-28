Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin Purchases 4,023 Shares

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin bought 4,023 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of A$20,465.00 ($13,375.82).

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Atlas Arteria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 7th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Atlas Arteria’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

