Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 1,480 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.