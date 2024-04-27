Getty Realty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

