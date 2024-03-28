Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

