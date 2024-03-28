Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $21.11 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,114,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

