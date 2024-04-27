Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Exponent has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 997,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.