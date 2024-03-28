ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $623,778.49 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $623,778.49 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00070495 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00044171 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019542 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
