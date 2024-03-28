Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$111,405.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,256.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 7,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$40,898.55.

On Thursday, March 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,430.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$36,708.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 152,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$807,312.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.36. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.