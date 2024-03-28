Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

