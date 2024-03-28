RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.64

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 7376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

