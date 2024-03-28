Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 98.8%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUBXF remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

