Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 98.8%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CubicFarm Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUBXF remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
