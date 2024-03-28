Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.16

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 36450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

