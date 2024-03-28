General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.52

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,830 shares of company stock worth $79,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
