General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.52

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,830 shares of company stock worth $79,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $2,951,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.