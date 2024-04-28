Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 8,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

