Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 123.0%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,130,000 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIE remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,527,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,211,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

