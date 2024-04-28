MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 207.4% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,768. The company has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

