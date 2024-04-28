Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Plus500 Price Performance
PLSQF remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
About Plus500
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.