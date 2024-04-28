Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PLSQF remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

