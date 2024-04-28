Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $6.28 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,543.48 or 0.99944633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105119 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

