Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Expands By 202.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.8 days.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PHLLF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.54.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

About Petershill Partners

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.