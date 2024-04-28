Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Expands By 202.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 202.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.8 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PHLLF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Petershill Partners has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $2.54.
About Petershill Partners
