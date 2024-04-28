MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $66.83 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $66.83 or 0.00105119 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $376.56 million and $14.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,543.48 or 0.99944633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 66.11621977 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $12,172,195.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

