Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the March 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Finning International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,768. Finning International has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

