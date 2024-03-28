West Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock valued at $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.56. 2,921,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,823,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.