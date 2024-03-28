Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

