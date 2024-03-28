Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 500,950.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial owned 0.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $323,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NUBD stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

