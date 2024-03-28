Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northamber Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of NAR opened at GBX 36.85 ($0.47) on Thursday. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.07.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

