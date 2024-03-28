Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northamber Stock Down 19.9 %
Shares of NAR opened at GBX 36.85 ($0.47) on Thursday. Northamber has a 52 week low of GBX 34.55 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.07.
About Northamber
