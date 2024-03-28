Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance

MBUMY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Mabuchi Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

