Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mabuchi Motor Stock Performance
MBUMY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Mabuchi Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.
About Mabuchi Motor
