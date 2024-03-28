5,094 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 187,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 890,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,291. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.