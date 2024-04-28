Analyzing Dakota Gold (DC) and The Competition

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dakota Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.78% -36.42% Dakota Gold Competitors -85.21% -4.69% -4.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1132 2482 3052 108 2.32

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Dakota Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A -$36.45 million -5.47 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.14 billion $1.04 billion 7.97

Dakota Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dakota Gold peers beat Dakota Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

