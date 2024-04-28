Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Protector Forsikring ASA, operates as a non-life insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the grouped insurance schemes markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments.

