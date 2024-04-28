Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Protector Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
PSKRF remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
Protector Forsikring ASA Company Profile
