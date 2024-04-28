Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of KIERF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Friday. Kier Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

