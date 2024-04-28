The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 31,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.