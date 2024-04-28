NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NeoVolta Price Performance
Shares of NEOVW remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.
About NeoVolta
