NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NeoVolta Price Performance

Shares of NEOVW remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

