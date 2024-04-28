Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 51.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $729.18. 1,524,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.41 and a 200-day moving average of $666.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

