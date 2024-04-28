Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,827 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 12,382,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

