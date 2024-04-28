Addison Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $17,703,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

