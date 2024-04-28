Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

