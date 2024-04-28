Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. 263,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,175. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.