Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.6% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

